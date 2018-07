STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville police are searching for a car burglary suspect.

29-year-old Adolphus Bernard Brooks is who police are looking for.

Brooks has three outstanding warrants for auto burglaries, all within the past two weeks.

Two of the burglaries happened on Reed Road and one happened on Highway 12.

If you have any information, call the Starkville Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.