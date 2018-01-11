Starkville Police Search For Missing Woman

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police need the public’s help finding a missing woman.

Police say 24 year old, Amanda “Mandy” Kellum, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in West Oktibbeha County with a man identified as 27 year old Joshua Moore, of Starkville.

Police say they believe the two are in a dating relationship.

The two were last seen in a silver 2000 Mazda Protégé with a dent in the drivers side front door.

Kellum is 5’4″ tall and 155 pounds.

The incident is still under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Starkville PD at 662-323-4131. You can also call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.