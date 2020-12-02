Starkville Police take time to train in serving others

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Serving others. That is at the heart of the job done by law enforcement officers.
Today, Starkville Police officers talked about taking that service mindset into the community.
This is the SPD Intelligence-Led Policing Conference. Held for the next two days at Plymouth Bluff, officers are talking about keys to service-minded leaders.
Trust, diversity, and mentoring are all part of the job.
Reserve Captain Brian Locke shared his leadership experience with other officers.
“You go through your day-to-day operations and you just start working and you forget about some of those things that are so important to you to make a good police officer, make a good leader,” said Captain Locke. “So getting them out of their element, getting them in a different location is just a perfect opportunity to just remind folks. And normally when you come out of a two-day conference like this, a lot of folks are just rejuvenated and you’re just ready to go again.”
Speakers talked with officers about integrity, courage, and service above self, all part of building service-minded leaders.