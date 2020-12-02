Starkville Police take time to train in serving others

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Serving others. That is at the heart of the job done by law enforcement officers.

Today, Starkville Police officers talked about taking that service mindset into the community.

- Advertisement -

This is the SPD Intelligence-Led Policing Conference. Held for the next two days at Plymouth Bluff, officers are talking about keys to service-minded leaders.

Trust, diversity, and mentoring are all part of the job.

Reserve Captain Brian Locke shared his leadership experience with other officers.

“You go through your day-to-day operations and you just start working and you forget about some of those things that are so important to you to make a good police officer, make a good leader,” said Captain Locke. “So getting them out of their element, getting them in a different location is just a perfect opportunity to just remind folks. And normally when you come out of a two-day conference like this, a lot of folks are just rejuvenated and you’re just ready to go again.”

Speakers talked with officers about integrity, courage, and service above self, all part of building service-minded leaders.