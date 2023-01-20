Starkville Police warn people about recent phone scam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department sounded the alarm about a phone scam making the rounds.

Police said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, and threatening to arrest the victim if they don’t send money.

SPD said while law enforcement or the courts may call you about a warrant, they will never ask for payment over the phone or with a prepaid card.

Be reminded that you should never provide personal information over the phone if you can not verify the legitimacy of the caller.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter