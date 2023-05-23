Starkville pool hall served search warrant for illegal gambling

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some pool hall patrons in Starkville had their Sunday shooting interrupted by the police and agents from the state.

Agents from the Gaming Commission and Alcohol Beverage Control, along with Starkville Police served a search warrant for Illegal Gambling at Southern Billiards in Starkville.

The business was issued citations for at least four violations, including state charges of Betting, Gaming, or Wagering, Gambling and possession of alcoholic beverages on beer-permitted premises, and a violation of a city law concerning the sale of beer and light wine at poolrooms or billiards halls.

Agents also reportedly seized what was described as multiple items used for illegal gambling and narcotics.

The investigation into the alleged gambling is still open.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter