Starkville man explains how he and other veterans with PTSD cope with fireworks on July 4th

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When many people hear fireworks, they think of celebration.

But veterans like retired Command Sergeant Major Christopher Taylor are reminded of something else.

“You’re hearing gunfire,” he says. “The whole time I was deployed to Afghanistan, you hear gunfire or mortars coming in.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, the sound, shockwave and even the smell of fireworks can potentially cause a reaction in veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

“Matter of fact, I went to one fireworks show and I had to leave it because it just, you know, it drew up too much,” Sgt. Maj. Taylor says.

Taylor spent over 30 years serving in the United States Army, including time in Bosnia, Kosovo and Afghanistan. The Starkville resident says that even the sound of a car backfiring can trigger a reaction.

“We try to help them recognize those triggers, be prepared for them,” says Veronica Harrison with Community Counselling Services. “Often times they don’t know those triggers exist until something happens.”

While he does his best to avoid potential triggers, Sgt. Maj. Taylor says the best way to confront PTSD is to talk to someone.

“Sitting around with these old Vietnam vets down at the park,” he says. “They talk about Vietnam and what they went through and how they’ve seen things and what they’ve seen and I tell them Afghanistan had nothing on (Vietnam) but you’ve got to have someone you can talk to.”

Harrison says that being understanding of those with PTSD during times like July 4th is crucial.

“Know the people who are in our circles, know the things that they’ve experienced, and be there,” she says. “We can do other activities with them so that they can be part of our celebrations.”

The US Department of Veteran Affairs has a 24-hour hotline (1-800-273-8255) and other services for those in crisis.