Starkville Public Library is getting in the Halloween Spirit

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)-The Starkville Public library got into the spirit today during their children’s story time.

Kids of all ages dressed up to listen to spooky stories told by a friendly witch.

Children’s librarian Loraine Walker says she sees around 200 kids a week.

She wants to keep it fun for the kids but wants the kids to love reading.

“You need to get kids reading and loving to read as early as possible. When they are too young to read if you read to them just 15 minutes a day it improves their test scores for the rest of their lives, and also I just think reading is beneficial for any person that you’ve got to get them young,” said Walker.

Walker will have one more Halloween story time Friday.