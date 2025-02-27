Starkville Public Library pays tribute to the Queen of Gospel Music

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A special tribute honoring the Queen of Gospel, Mahalia Jackson, brought the community together at the Starkville Public Library.

The event featured a dance tribute and discussion led by Kayla Marie Gilmore, celebrating Jackson’s impact on music and the civil rights movement.

Attendees enjoyed a powerful performance and reflection on her legacy.

The free event drew a diverse crowd, all coming to honor one of Gospel Music’s most influential voices.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.