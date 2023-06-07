Starkville receives millions of dollars for improvements downtown

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Downtown Starkville will be seeing a lot of development in the coming years.

The City of Starkville has received a total of $6 million to put towards improvements on Main Street and Highway 182.

$1.2 million is already being used to update the water, sewer, and stormwater lines on Main Street. The other $5 million will be used on the Highway 182 area.

City officials have big plans for updates along Highway 182 that are set to begin in the coming months.

“It’s water, sewer, and stormwater. It’s putting communications, the AT&T lines, and the MaxxSouth lines underground. It’s taking some of the transmission lines and the electric lines underground. It’s adding bike lanes and landscaping to that area. It’s a complete revitalization all the way from Old West Point Road up to Long Street,” said Starkville Mayor Lynn Spruill.

The Main Street development is underway and should be completed in nine months. The Highway 182 development has not yet begun but should finish in 2026.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter