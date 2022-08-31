Starkville residents clean up the town before first home football game

More than 580 volunteers were out sprucing up Starkville.

It was all part of this year’s “Get Swept Up.”

Volunteers go along in teams and work to pick up trash, and prune some of the bushes in some of the busiest areas of town.

it’s the city’s 19th year participating in Get Swept Up and organizers say it makes a big difference in how people view our close-knit community.

“It’s super important for us because we want Starkville to look its absolute best before we begin our fall football season and it’s really a fun community event that we have. Children, families and people of all ages get invovled to help get our community better,” said Paige Watson, Main Street Director.

The event also always takes place the week of the first home game.