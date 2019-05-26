Starkville residents give back to their community

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville residents come together for a good cause this Memorial Day weekend.

Twin brothers Antwan and Antwin Edwards celebrate their birthday in Starkville every year, however, this year they wanted to do something a little more meaningful.

The two brothers have lived in Starkville for 30 years.

They gathered with friends and family at the J.L. King Park to celebrate their birthday and give back to their community.

“First of all, we just got to get the community back together and just get everybody back on the same path as far as just living everyday life,” said Antwin Edwards.

The twins partnered with Jelani Bracey, another Starkville native, to help give out free books to area children.

“Being that I’m from Starkville and I’m from this area, like right around the corner and down the street, I felt it was important for me to bring our mission and our initiative to our hometown,” said Bracey.

Bracey is the CEO of “B.L.A.C.K. 2 Life”, an organization that promotes education and inspiration.

“The main takeaway I want everyone to take away is community involvement, uplift of one another, and the promotion of positive images amongst our people and amongst our culture,” said Bracey.

Edwards said the event’s main focus is on getting things in his neighborhood back to how he remembers it when he was growing up.

“Basically just get the West side back to where the kids are coming out and playing, playing around, just getting the kids back active and getting the community back together,” said Edwards.

“I like the books because I like to look at the pictures,” said 7-year-old Kingston Bishop.

Edwards said he hopes to continue working with local organizations to promote positivity in his community.

“We’ll be doing this more often. Especially to see the outcome of the book drive. Trying to just help the kids in the community the best way we can,” said Edwards.

“Having a good day!” said Bishop.

1,500 books were donated for the book drive.