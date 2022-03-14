Starkville residents last chance to comment on sign ordinance

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville residents will have one more chance to comment on a sign ordinance that’s been 11 years in the making.

The 3rd Public Hearing for the sign ordinance is on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen.

The rule requiring all pole-mounted signs to be removed and replaced by monument-type signs is set to take effect May 5th.

The ordinance was originally passed in 2011, and businesses were given 10 years to bring their signs into compliance. The Board of Aldermen extended that deadline due to the pandemic. But in recent months some businesses have continued to voice opposition to the change.

Aldermen will also consider removing the indoor masking requirement for unvaccinated city employees.

The Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet Tuesday evening at 5:30.