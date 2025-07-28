Starkville Rotary Club learns more about Guatemala Rabbit Project

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Rotary Club met on Monday, July 28, to hear from Jessica Graves, the Director of International Capacity Development for the M4 Institute.

She spoke about reducing food insecurity at the household level.

Graves said malnutrition is something we see in our communities and all over the world.

That’s why the Guatemala Rabbit Project uses rabbits to build capacity economically and nutritionally for families in the Western Highlands of Guatemala.

You may be thinking, ‘Why rabbits?’ Graves said it’s because of limited space, ability to utilize forages, reproductive advantages, rate of maturity, nutrient-dense protein sources, and other multipurpose uses.

Graves said she hopes attendees take away the opportunities to serve globally.

“I want people to recognize that we all have different skills and talents, and they can be used both domestically, here in our community, and the Rotary Club is doing a fantastic job of that. But also, they can be leveraged to serve those in developing nations around the world to really bring people out of poverty and to meet some of those food security challenges that so many around the world face. And so, I would encourage those in the audience today to step up and do that and serve around the world,” said Jessica.

The Rotary Club made a donation on Graves’ behalf to Bully’s Pantry, which addresses food insecurity needs in the community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.