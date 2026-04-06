Starkville Rotary Club resumes Youth Exchange Program

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – High school can be a challenge for anyone. Now imagine travelling to another country to attend.

A pair of students in Starkville is doing just that, thanks to the Starkville Rotary Club.

The club has resumed its Rotary Youth Exchange program, and this year’s students, Giorgia and Stelios, gave an update on their time in America today.

The students stay with host families in Starkville and attend Starkville High School.

They say it was an adjustment at first, but they have adapted to the differences.

Now, they are enjoying some of the rituals of American high school life, and they have advice for anyone thinking of making the jump to another country.

“Prom, it was really fun. I had a friend who was my date, and we really had so much fun, yes. We took so many pictures! Like, the prom was actually at 8, but we were getting ready at 12 pm, because we had so much stuff to do before prom, you know, yes,” said Giorgia.

“Just do it. Even if it’s scary, I would tell them it’s worth it every time, no matter who you really are, if you want to do it, just do it. You’ll be back home in one year, and most things won’t have changed,” said Stelios.

The teens also got to take a trip to Mexico to help with the Rotary Club’s service project.

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