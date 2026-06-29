Starkville Rotary’s new President speaks on Companion Club concept

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Rotary is a local club with a global reach. While its roots are as a civic organization designed to help the community, the club has expanded its idea of community from local to international.

The Starkville Rotary Club is active in the local community. It supports groups like the Boy Scouts, Oktibbeha Young Leaders, and the J.L. King Center.

It also has an international reach. This year, it helped sponsor two exchange students.

Members do more than raise money for causes; they lend hands-on support with service projects throughout the year.

Now, the group is working to expand its membership base.

Rotary has “Companion Clubs” that meet in the evenings for those who can’t make the weekly lunchtime meetings.

Starkville Rotary’s new president, Michael Kunkle, wants to take that concept one step further.

“Our, my next one is we’re going to start a Companion Club on MSU’s campus for the students, where they can be full Rotarians, and I think that could be a great, ginormous club that can do a lot of good and a lot of service. A lot of these college kids are looking for a purpose. They’re looking for something, not just to do, but something to do with meaning, and this will give them a great opportunity,” said Michael.

As an example of Rotary’s international reach, Kunkle just returned from the Rotary convention in Taipei, Taiwan.

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