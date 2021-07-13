Starkville shoppers can help children all across Mississippi this week

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Shoppers in Starkville have a chance to help children all across the state this week.

Starkville Main Street Association members are teaming up to raise money for Children’s of Mississippi.

Through Saturday a percentage of all sales at participating stores will go to the state’s only dedicated children’s hospital.

For the family behind Starkville’s L.A. Green, the event has special meaning.

“They take care of people, and they want to make sure that you get healed and make sure you have a great time at the hospital.”

The fundraiser will continue through Saturday, July 17th.