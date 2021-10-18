Starkville sign ordinance passed ten years ago has an upcoming deadline

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An ordinance passed nearly 11 years ago in Starkville is facing some stiff criticism, as a deadline looms near.

The board of aldermen will discuss the sign ordinance at its Tuesday night meeting.

Businesses have until May 5, 2022, to remove all signs supported by a pole and be replaced with a monument-type sign.

The original ordinance was passed in 2011 when the current administration was not in office.

It gave businesses ten years to come into compliance with the new rules.

Last year, aldermen extended the deadline by one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some businesses remain upset by the decision former city leaders passed a decade ago.