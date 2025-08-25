Starkville Strong continues monthly free essential item drive

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Assisting community members with essential items is what one Starkville organization is striving to do.

Each month, Starkville Strong hosts its Neighbors Helping Neighbors event, and today brought involvement from more area businesses.

Neighbors Helping Neighbors is one of the ways Starkville Strong serves those in need in the community.

People can pick up food, clothes, and essential hygiene products at the event.

Volunteers said they enjoy being a part of a great cause like Starkville Strong, but are still sometimes surprised by the amount of need that still exists in their community.

“I think it’s always nice to see people helping each other out. I think seeing the scope of how much need is always takes me back a little bit,” Richard Blackburn said. “Seeing how many people actually do need help and seeing that help is at least being given in some here at a local level.”

“It’s really amazing to see how the community comes together, and so I’m very thankful I get to be a part of that and be able to be a resource and help the community,” Emily McFatter, the organization’s intern, said.

The event has been going on for more than two years now, and the community involvement continues to grow with it.

Starkville Strong Founder Brandi Herrington said it is fulfilling to see that growth.

“We have people lined up outside as early as 7:30 am, and you know how hot it is in Mississippi in the summer,” Herrington said. “So, I’d say those people who are waiting are definitely in need. Providing this space because it’s not just a giveaway, it’s meant to be a community event where our neighbors are seen, cared for, and supported. So, we’ve designed this to be that.”

Herrington said partnering with other local organizations to host the monthly event has been impactful for people in the area.

“I’ve heard from several volunteers the reason they keep coming back is because they don’t feel as the same person after they’ve been here,” Herrington said. “I get to watch those relationships build, I get to see the ladies like Mrs. Linda greet the same people and remember their stories for the last time and to really foster that environment right here in our community where we are a community in a community. Watching it grow to where it is today brings me a lot of joy and it still fills my cup.”

Starkville Strong is encouraging those interested in helping the organization to work together by donating or volunteering.

