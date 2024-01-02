Starkville Strong looks to provide support for community

Starkville Strong provides essentials and shelter for the area's homeless.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Christmas is known as the Season of Giving, but for a group in Starkville, giving is a year-round mission.

WCBI spoke with the executive director of starkville strong about how they are addressing the problem and how the community can help.

Homelessness is a growing issue in Starkville and Oktibbeha County, but Starkville Strong is there to help those in need.

However, with limited resources, Executive Director Brandi Herrington says they are forced to get more creative with their strategies.

“We are having to think outside the box. I wish that was not the case, I wish we had the funding and the resources available here in starkville for this really large growing homeless population, but we do not, so that is what we are going to start focusing on is how to pick up the slack and fill in the gaps to address a problem here that is very very much growing,” Herrington said.

Currently, the organization is collecting clothing, blankets, heaters, tents, food, and more to help the homeless population. They are also working to find temporary shelters.

“Monetary donations are always welcome but we also say if you have a church group and you would like to write a little recipe book on some of the things most likely to be found in the pantry. Whatever ways someone feels led to give or become involved, we will find a way to make that happen,” Herrington said.

Herrington said that during the holiday season, Starkville Strong sees even more donations.

“During this time of year, the giving spirit just runs through us and it is a time where it is sort of contagious. That is really what our organization is about is bringing everyone together for a common goal,” Herington said.

You can connect with Starkville Strong on Facebook to learn about opportunities to donate.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X