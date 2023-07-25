Starkville students head back to school Tuesday morning

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The new school year kicked off in Starkville.

All of the Yellow Jackets will be streaming into class in a matter of hours.

Starkville is one of the first districts in the area to return to school.

Law enforcement is asking drivers to be patient, leave a little earlier, and watch for buses and students.

Columbus, Lowndes County, and West Point students get their school year started on Thursday.

Tupelo returns on August 3.

