Starkville teen battling cancer comes back home in style

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A warm welcome home for a Starkville teenager battling cancer.

Friends and family met up at J.L. King Park to welcome Jade Roberts home.

Jade has been in Jackson for the last 9 weeks seeking cancer treatment.

It was in April when her family found out she had Leukemia.

Now she’s fighting the fight, and as she pulled into Starkville, everyone wanted her to know she wasn’t fighting alone.

“To see your support come out, out of their way to be there for you, it just gives you that loving spirit of wanting to come home and fight. That’s what we want her to do is fight and have faith,” said family member Tomika Scott.

Family members greeted her at home with a big welcome sign and dozens of balloon.

The community is rallying behind the family as they continue on this taxing journey.

“When something like this happens, it doesn’t just happened to the family. Although it affects the family a lot more directly, it affects the community. We came out here to show our support to Jade, make sure she knows the whole community is behind her and routing for her,” said Marjada Tucker.

The family says they’re grateful for all of the support.