Starkville teen faces list of charges in connection to auto burglaries

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville teen is facing a long list of charges in connection with auto burglaries in the city.

On Thursday, Starkville Police served a search warrant at Brookville Garden Apartments.

As a result of that warrant, officers arrested 18-year-old Anthony Buchanan of Starkville.

Buchanan is charged with one count of Grand Larceny Auto, 5 counts of Auto Burglary, and one count of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Starkville Police say more charges are possible.

Buchanan was already out on bond for Auto Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, and Conspiracy to Commit a Crime charges from last year.

