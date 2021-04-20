Starkville teen in jail and accused of shooting another child

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville teenager is in jail, accused of shooting another child.

16-year-old Cameron Jones is charged with aggravated assault.

- Advertisement -

The shooting happened at Brookville Garden apartments this past Saturday night.

Officers heard gunshots in the area and went to the apartment complex.

Starkville police are not releasing the young boy’s age but say the juvenile was shot in the thigh.

The victim was later flown to a hospital out of the area for treatment.

More arrests are expected in the ongoing investigation.