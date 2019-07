STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A Starkville teen rescued from a pool Monday night has died.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt confirms 18-year-old Zemerrio Jones passed away this morning.

Jones had been taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson after nearly drowning at the swimming pool at Golden Triangle Town-houses on Highway 25 in Starkville.

An autopsy will be performed, but Hunt says he does not expect foul play.