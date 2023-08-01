Starkville teen to spend 3 decades in prison for deadly shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville teenager will spend three decades in prison for a deadly shooting.
Tyrese Macon pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court.
He will also be on probation for five years after he gets out of from behind bars.
Macon was accused of killing 17-year-old Clifton Files in April 2021.
At the time, investigators believed the gunfire occurred inside a vehicle at the intersection of Hilliard and Sherman Streets in Starkville.
