Starkville teenager charged with murder

16-year-old McKenzie Robinson is charged with murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville teenager is charged with murder and is accused of hitting people with a vehicle.

Starkville police say there was an argument involving multiple people at Brookville Garden apartments, just after 10 Friday night.

Investigators believe Robinson struck several people with the vehicle.

The coroner’s office tells WCBI that 48-year-old Cynthia Dailey was killed.

Two other people were injured. They were treated and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

