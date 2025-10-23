Starkville to host its annual Pumpkin Palooza event

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville is hosting its annual Pumpkin Palooza for children and families.

This free event features a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting, MSU Spirit Squads, face painting, balloon artists, a firetruck tour, bounce houses, truck or treat from local non-profits, and more.

The event is hosted by the Main Street Association, and this year the event takes place at the Hub Plaza on 301 East Main Street while the Main Street revitalization project is underway.

Director of Main Street for Starkville Partnership Paige Watson said this is a heartfelt event to celebrate the season and bring people into the downtown area.

“I just want to encourage everybody to continue to get downtown throughout the project. The progress that you can see being made day-to-day is really kind of unbelievable. These events are a draw to get people downtown, and we just hope people will continue to support our local businesses, whether you’re coming downtown for an event or to shop, or for personal errands. Just remember to shop and dine local,” said Paige Watson, Director of Main Street for Starkville Partnership.

The event is from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Chic-fil-a is the presenting sponsor this year.

This is just the kickoff to lots of events taking place.

The Holiday Bazaar will be on November 5 and 6.

The Christmas open house will be on November 9.

The Black Friday Bonanza will be on November 28, followed by Small Business Saturday on November 29.

And the annual Christmas parade will be December 1.

