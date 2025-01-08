Starkville trash changes pick-up schedule due to potential weather

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville residents need to take note.

Due to potentially dangerous Winter weather conditions, the City of Starkville Sanitation Department is making changes to its pick-up schedule this week.

There will be a citywide garbage collection on Thursday, January 9.

If your garbage is normally picked up on Fridays, then you will need to get it out a day early.

The trucks won’t be running on Friday, January 10.

The normal collection schedule will resume on Monday, January 13.

If you have any questions, call the Starkville Sanitation Department at (662) 323-2652.

