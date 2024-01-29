Starkville Utilities offers payment plans after extreme cold weather

Upcoming utility bills will reflect the deep freeze that shut down schools, businesses, roadways, and airports and caused many to shelter at home.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville Utilities warns that extreme weather could result in higher bills.

Starkville Utilities is reminding customers that payment options are available to address the impacts of increased water and electricity usage during the winter storm.

Starkville Utilities offers payment due date extensions that give customers up to two weeks after the original due date to post payments to their accounts.

Customers must contact Starkville Utilities before the payment due date to coordinate extensions.

To learn more, visit starkvilleutilities.com or call 662-323-3133 to speak with a customer service representative and learn more about Starkville Utilities’ account programs and services.

