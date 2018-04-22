Starkville Walmart Fire Investigation Continues

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The investigation continues in the fire that took place outside of the Starkville Walmart on Saturday.

The Starkville Fire Department believes this is a possible arson case.

Chief Charles Yarbrough says there are no suspects at this time, but surveillance video shows three people of interest, who are believed to be juveniles.

Yarbrough says the department plans on meeting with Starkville Police officers on Monday, to see if they can make an arrest.

The flames broke out about 5:30 Saturday evening.

The chief says boxes behind the store caught on fire and spread to a near by fence.

No one was injured.