Starkville Warehouse provides warming center for area

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – With the temperatures being below freezing for the next few days, those without power can be at serious risk.

This is why the First Baptist Starkville Warehouse (210 S Jackson St, Starkville, MS 39759) is providing warmth for those who are in need.

Starkville Strong’s Executive Director Brandi Herrington said none of this would be possible without the help of others.

“The temperatures are ridiculously cold and we are worried about people without power or don’t have adequate power in our homeless population. So, they are able to stay here overnight and throughout the day during these cold temps,” said Herrington.

The warehouse also provided people with cots, blankets, towels, and even coats.

