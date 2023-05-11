Starkville woman arrested on animal cruelty charge

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman was accused of drowning her cat.

Inecia Looby was charged with one count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Oktibbeha County deputies were called to an apartment complex on Dawg Drive back on May 4.

People that lived there found a cat wrapped in plastic in the breezeway of the complex.

An autopsy was done and it was determined the feline died from drowning.

Looby has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

