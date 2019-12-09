Starkville woman charged in Amory car chase

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory police have released the name of a suspect in a weekend chase.

Evelyn Rogers, 57, of Starkville, was charged with felony fleeing. Bond has not been set for Rogers.

Lt. Andy Long, with the Amory Police Department, said officers tried to stop Rogers leaving a business on Highway 278.

Long said the suspect turned on Highway 25 South and then collided with another car near Dan Taylor Road.

The suspect then allegedly tried to run and fought officers before being taken into custody.

The Amory Police Department, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and Mississippi Highway patrol worked the chase.