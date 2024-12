Starkville woman dies after she is hit by a vehicle

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman dies after she is hit by a vehicle.

Oktibbeha County Coroner Michael Hunt tells WCBI 73-year-old Linda Bardwell was walking across Highway 12 and North Jackson Street and was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to OCH Regional Medical Center for treatment and later died due to her injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.