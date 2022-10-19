Starkville woman sentenced to jail in 2021 Hickory Grove Road murder

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman will spend 10 years in prison for her role in a murder investigation.

Rymesha Coggins pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to murder.

The deadly shooting happened on Hickory Grove Road in 2021.

30-year-old Laquilla Clark died as a result of the shooting.

Clark was living at the home where the shooting happened.

Alexis Sanders of Canton pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the case and was ordered to serve 32 years in prison.

