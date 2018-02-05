Starkville Woman Still Working At Age 88

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Starkville woman has been operating her beauty salon for 65 years. Alberta Turner, 88, opened her salon in 1953 after a year of training in beauty school.

She is one of several people WCBI is spotlighting during Black History Month -people who live and work in your communities, quietly making a difference.

In addition to working for more than six decades in her salon, Turner is also long-time member of her congregation, Bethel M.B. Church.

Her advice to younger generations: “Go to work and do your job. Earn your money. Do what’s right. Don’t let know nobody lead you in the wrong direction.”