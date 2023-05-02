Starkville woman’s design wins new state license plate contest

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – When you go to renew your car tag next year, you’ll have a new look for the back bumper.

The state’s License Tag Commission has chosen a new design for Mississippi’s standard license plate.

The new design was chosen out of 400 submissions received last November.

And it has ties to the Golden Triangle. Starkville resident Leah Frances Eaton created the new look.

The new tags will be issued beginning in January 2024.

