Starkville’s 3% Tourism Tax is making its way through the State Legislature

STARKVILLE, Miss (WCBI) – Starkville’s 3% Tourism Tax is making its way through the State Legislature.

The special tax on prepared food and beverages has to be renewed periodically.

Lawmakers from Oktibbeha County filed House Bill 15-47 to extend it until 2026.

The money collected pays for Economic Development activities, Special events and advertising to bring visitors to the area, and programs and upkeep for Starkville’s City parks.

2% is divided among Mississippi State, The Convention and Visitors Bureau, and the Oktibbeha Development Authority.

1% is earmarked for Parks and Recreation.

“The tourism tax benefits the city of Starkville because it allows us to market our destination to potential visitors. The tax funds the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and we have a comprehensive strategic marketing campaign aimed at our feeder markets, markets where Mississippi State University heavily recruits, so there is a lot of knowledge about knowledge, and it helps us attract visitors,” said Paige Hunt, Director of Tourism.

At last check, HB 15-47 was referred to the Local and Private Legislation Committee.