Starkville’s annual Frostbite Race brought out record numbers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The seventh annual Frostbite race kicked off Saturday morning in downtown Starkville.

Folks across the state of Mississippi set their eyes on the finish line; the mission was to complete half a marathon, 10K, or 5K race.

Proceeds from the event went towards the Boys and Girls Club of Oktibbeha County.

In recent years, about 500 participants are expected to enter the race, but in 2022 organizers a reporting numbers near 700.

“It has grown every year which is amazing. We started with about 500 participants and now it’s over 700 this year. We’re very excited we think it’s great for the community we think it’s a fun environment so we’re thankful that the community is embracing it and it continues to grow,” said race coordinator Brad Jones.

Officials were eager to see what the turnout would be in 2023.