Starkville’s Boy Scout honor veterans with flag ceremony

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Boy Scouts of America Troop 14 shows the community their purpose of leadership with the flag ceremony.

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 14 hosted its American Flag retirement Ceremony at Fire Station Park.

The Eagle Scout project partnered with Boy Scouts to honor the United States.

Attendees could bring their worn flags and let a scout retire them.

Those involved said they were excited to bring the ceremony to the public.

“It makes you feel good because not many people get to see this, so I believe it’s like fascinating for everybody to see how it is done and how we can relate to the community like that,” Reed Edwards said.

“I’m just proud of the boys because they put a lot of work into this, and they do it because they love the community, they love scouts and a part of being a boy scout is showing citizenship and service,” Todd Hamby said. “So we learn about citizenship and being good citizens, and we learn about doing service for others.”

The Boy Scouts of America hosts flag events with community members to honor veterans.

