Starkville’s Dachshund Derby gets ‘Best Festival of the Year’ award

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville has big dog spirit.

That’s because the Starkville Dachshund Derby was named best in the state by the Mississippi Tourism Association.

The Best Large Festival of the Year Award is given to a festival with an attendance greater than 5,000.

More than 50,000 attendees visited the Cotton District throughout the day to see the world’s largest Dachshund race.

Organized by the Starkville Sausage Dog Society, the Derby looked to give back to its local community, artist scene, and hospitality sector.

The event raised more than $44,000 for the Oktibbeha County Humane Society.

