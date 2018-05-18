Starkville’s graduating seniors walk to remember and inspire

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – You might call it a walk to remember and encourage.

Starkville High School seniors took a final walk through all the schools in the district.

Decked out in their caps and gowns, the senior class was met in the hallway and outside the building with cheers by students in the elementary and middle schools.

It was a time for them to reminisce, but also encourage the younger students to stay in school and one day take that same walk.

After their “Senior Walk,” class members celebrated with a picnic at a local park.