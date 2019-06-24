Starkville’s Unity Park gets new installation

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville’s Unity Park received a new installation Monday.

The Oktibbeha County Training School/ Henderson High School Scholarship Fund organization donated a new bench to the park.

- Advertisement -

The new installment was specifically made to match the park’s other bench which was donated by the Henderson High School class of 1970.

The OCTS-HHS organization primarily gives out scholarships to high school students every year; however, they were recently approached by the Unity Park Association for help with this project.

The group said they are planning on hosting their bi-annual reunion at Unity Park this July.

“So we’re reaching out to Starkville high, other members of the community, friends of Oktibbeha County and Henderson High School, to come and join us because we want to help kids further their education. There are no paid members in this organization. Everyone’s a volunteer. So, it’s just about giving back to the community,” said OKTS-HHS Scholarship Fund Inc. President Charles Ware.

Over the past five years, the organization has donated over $56,000 in scholarships to area high school students.