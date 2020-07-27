Start Of Fall Semester Serves As Good News For Those In Rental Industry

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Mississippi State University is scheduled to return to campus to begin the fall semester on August 17th.

This is not only good news for the university, but also for those in the rental industry.

- Advertisement -

Linley Properties, LLC in Starkville said it’s seeing an increase in students looking for housing.

In fact, owner Jimmy Linley said a majority of the rentals he owns have already been filled.

Linley admits, he was surprised to see the large number of student renters due to the pandemic.

The property owner said they’re cleaning and sanitizing all buildings before students return next month.

“Right now we are full,” said Linley. “We have some commercial property and the commercial property has done well, and it’s staying pretty full, but now there are a lot of empty apartments around and I feel for those folks. I feel for everybody that this is affecting because it’s just killed some people.”

Linley Properties, LLC said a few tenants asked to be let out of the lease when the pandemic first began, but the majority of their tenants who are in undergrad have all come back.