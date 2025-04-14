Starting the week warm and breezy

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures will soar into the 80s Monday afternoon before a front brings some cooler air in for Tuesday and Wednesday.

MONDAY: Expect a nearly fully sunny sky with highs easily reaching the 80s by afternoon. Southwest winds will gust up to 20-25 mph ahead of the front as well.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds briefly increase through the overnight as the front passes. There might be a brief shower or sprinkle, but most will stay dry.

TUESDAY: Clouds early will steadily clear through the afternoon with highs reaching the low 70s by afternoon. Northwest winds will gust up to 20 mph at times.

REST OF WEEK: Expect moderating temperatures from Wednesday – Friday. Warm afternoons and comfortable nights will be the rule. Moisture will steadily build through the weekend, and a few showers and storms could return late Sunday into early next week.