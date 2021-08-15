Starting the week off rainy

TONIGHT: A stray isolated storm is possible through the evening. 71 is the expected low with a 5-10 mph breeze

MONDAY: Plenty of rain coming throughout the day, mainly between the morning and early dinner time hours. 87 is the expected high.

MONDAY NIGHT: A low around 71 is expected with rain chances beginning to weaken.

TUESDAY: What’s left of Tropical Storm Fred will make its way to the area overnight going into Tuesday. Scattered rain showers are expected throughout the afternoon as Fred passes to our east.

