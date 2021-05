Mississippi State Baseball has earned a Top-8 national seed, the Bulldogs are 7th in the country. The rest of the Starkville Regional field includes #2 VCU, #3 Campbell and #4 Samford. They will participate in the first game on Friday at 2 PM against Samford, they beat the Bulldogs 10-2 earlier this year at Dudy Noble Field.

The #10 host is Notre Dame, so if MSU escapes this weekend and the Fighting Irish take care of business in South Bend they will head down to Starkvile for super regionals.