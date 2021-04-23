State and federal assessments are impacted due to the pandemic

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting state tests.

Students will not need a passing score this year on the high-school end-of-course assessments and the third-grade reading tests.

Having a passing score on state and federal tests isn’t needed for the 20-21 school year.

The Mississippi Department of Education suspended requirements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

” Just because our accountability model isn’t in full force this year, it doesn’t mean they don’t count. We’re still teaching every day like we always do,” said 7th-grade teacher Mallory Roberts.

East Webster High School is preparing students for the big day.

“We videoed our lessons, and we’ve had everything online. We’ve done packets, and we’ve sent homework. We are finding a way to reach every child. This test on Monday is going to prove it,” said Roberts.

Even with waived scores, 11th-grade U.S History teacher Lavelle Mcalpin says results from the assessment will show areas students are struggling in.

In turn, educators can develop a strategic learning model next semester.

” We are reading through the material. We are working through all of the problems, and we are taking care of all the information,” said Mcalpin.

Other end-of-course requirements are still needed.

” Seniors still have to reach their credits. We’ve had a lot of catching up to do because we missed those three or four months. So we knew where we were going to have to work even harder,” said Stidham.

“It will also help with the ACT and a variety of other avenues of getting through graduation,” said Mcalpin.

Faculty and staff believe they’ll continue having an A for their school.

“We’re going to do everything that it takes for us to be the best,” said Roberts.

State testing will begin on April 26th.