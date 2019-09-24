State Auditor addresses importance of voting on National Voter Registration Day

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- State Auditor Shad White was in Starkville Tuesday speaking to students.

The Mississippi State’s Student Association sponsored an event featuring the State Auditor for a campus wide voter registration Drive.

- Advertisement -

Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day.

White emphasized to students the importance their vote is in state elections and says now is the time for them to get involved.

“It’s important for young folks voice to be heard. In the past election, only about 46% of 18-27 year olds actually voted in the election. We just need more engagement. These are the future leaders of our state, our country. We need to send the message the time to get engaged in policy, how they want their world to look and work starts right now,” said White.

White was appointed as the 42nd State Auditor of Mississippi in summer of 2018.