State Auditor announced Survillion guilty plea in Jackson

JACKSON/QUITMAN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Quitman County man pleads guilty to defrauding rental assistance programs.

State Auditor Shad White’s office announced Vernell Survillion pleaded guilty to one count of Fraudulent Statements.

Survillion owned multiple rental properties and submitted fraudulent Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP) applications on

On behalf of tenants renting properties owned by him.

The applications included forged signatures, incorrect occupant information, and inflated monthly rental amounts and monthly delinquency.

These actions led the Mississippi Home Corporation to make payments to Survillion.

Survillion was sentenced to five years of non-adjudicated probation and must pay $500 in fines and over $16,000 in restitution.

